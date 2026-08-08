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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCM Nouvelle consolidated net profit rises 1149.11% in the June 2026 quarter

DCM Nouvelle consolidated net profit rises 1149.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 13.78% to Rs 287.43 crore

Net profit of DCM Nouvelle rose 1149.11% to Rs 27.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.78% to Rs 287.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 252.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales287.43252.62 14 OPM %17.006.21 -PBDT45.4811.12 309 PBT38.133.84 893 NP27.982.24 1149

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:08 AM IST