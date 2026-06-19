DCM Shriram board approves sourcing additional 10 MW renewable power supply
At meeting held on 19 June 2026The board of DCM Shriram at its meeting held on 19 June 2026 has approved equity investment of up to Rs 18 crore in one or more tranches (taking the total investment to Rs 105 crore) for obtaining additional 10 MW renewable power supply (taking total renewable power supply to 58 MW) thereby increasing Bharuch Plant's total Renewable Power supply to ~ 108 MW.
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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 12:51 PM IST