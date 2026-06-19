Friday, June 19, 2026 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCM Shriram board approves sourcing additional 10 MW renewable power supply

DCM Shriram board approves sourcing additional 10 MW renewable power supply

Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

At meeting held on 19 June 2026

The board of DCM Shriram at its meeting held on 19 June 2026 has approved equity investment of up to Rs 18 crore in one or more tranches (taking the total investment to Rs 105 crore) for obtaining additional 10 MW renewable power supply (taking total renewable power supply to 58 MW) thereby increasing Bharuch Plant's total Renewable Power supply to ~ 108 MW.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Qadian-Beas 39.7 km Rail Link Revived; ₹1,400 Cr Project to Boost Majha Connectivity, Economy and Pilgrim Access

Qadian-Beas 39.7 km Rail Link Revived; ₹1,400 Cr Project to Boost Majha Connectivity, Economy and Pilgrim Access

All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, says Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas

All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, says Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas

Government Allocates Rs 18,907 Cr for 26,474 km Rural Roads under PMGSY in FY 2026-27

Government Allocates Rs 18,907 Cr for 26,474 km Rural Roads under PMGSY in FY 2026-27

Bharat Forge defence arm KSSL partners AM General for next-gen artillery systems

Bharat Forge defence arm KSSL partners AM General for next-gen artillery systems

Panama Petrochem Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Panama Petrochem Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWhy Stock Market Crash TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAccenture Impact on Nifty IT IndexGold Silver ETF TodayLIC Share PriceEPF Interest Credit UpdateTechnology NewsPersonal Finance