DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 106.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.65% to Rs 3171.16 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram rose 106.76% to Rs 369.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 178.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.65% to Rs 3171.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2840.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.23% to Rs 853.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 604.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.21% to Rs 13460.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11995.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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