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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 106.76% in the March 2026 quarter

DCM Shriram consolidated net profit rises 106.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 11.65% to Rs 3171.16 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram rose 106.76% to Rs 369.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 178.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.65% to Rs 3171.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2840.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.23% to Rs 853.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 604.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.21% to Rs 13460.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11995.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales3171.162840.36 12 13460.5311995.49 12 OPM %11.1314.27 -11.1211.09 - PBDT359.98383.96 -6 1518.011319.58 15 PBT222.14269.79 -18 1015.65909.41 12 NP369.92178.91 107 853.44604.27 41

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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