DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.83 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 17.79% to Rs 92.48 crore

Net loss of DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals reported to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.79% to Rs 92.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 19.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.38% to Rs 382.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 426.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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