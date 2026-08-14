DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals standalone net profit declines 41.40% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 7.90% to Rs 90.18 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram Fine Chemicals declined 41.40% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 7.90% to Rs 90.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 97.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.90.1897.925.667.485.487.703.535.542.424.13

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