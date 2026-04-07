DCM Shriram Industries receives revision in credit ratings from CARE

DCM Shriram Industries has received review in credit ratings from CARE Ratings as under:

Long term bank facilities - CARE A-; Stable (Downgraded from CARE A+ and removed from Rating Watch with Negative implications; stable outlook assigned)

Short term bank facilities - CARE A2+ (Downgraded from CARE A1+ and removed from Rating Watch with Negative implications)

Fixed deposits - CARE A-; Stable (Downgraded from CARE A+ and removed from Rating Watch with Negative implications; stable outlook assigned)