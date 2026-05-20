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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCM Shriram Industries standalone net profit declines 19.32% in the March 2026 quarter

DCM Shriram Industries standalone net profit declines 19.32% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

Sales rise 12.59% to Rs 271.96 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram Industries declined 19.32% to Rs 15.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.59% to Rs 271.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 241.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.87% to Rs 41.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.77% to Rs 1153.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1069.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales271.96241.54 13 1153.021069.84 8 OPM %12.1316.72 -8.697.36 - PBDT29.2135.13 -17 80.2362.93 27 PBT24.7530.74 -19 62.3045.96 36 NP15.9119.72 -19 41.6130.18 38

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

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