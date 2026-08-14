DCM Shriram International consolidated net profit declines 99.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.38% to Rs 106.19 crore

Net profit of DCM Shriram International declined 99.07% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.38% to Rs 106.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 111.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.106.19111.055.186.415.867.992.114.360.033.22

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