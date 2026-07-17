DCM Shriram to invest Rs 105 cr for minor stake in Serentica Renewables India 38

To source 58 MW peak hybrid renewable energy for its sites in Bharuch

DCM Shriram has entered into a definitive agreement with Serentica Renewables India 38 for the development of a 58 MW peak hybrid renewable energy power project, primarily for its energy-intensive business in Bharuch, Gujarat.

Upon completion, DCM Shriram's total renewable energy capacity will rise to 176 MW (peak) across it two sites in Bharuch & Kota, significantly expanding its clean energy base. The project is expected to be commissioned by June 2027.

Under the agreement, DCM Shriram will invest up to Rs. 105 crore in one or more tranches to acquire a minimum 26% equity stake in Serentica Renewables India 38.