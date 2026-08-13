DCW standalone net profit rises 203.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.97% to Rs 541.91 crore

Net profit of DCW rose 203.34% to Rs 34.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.97% to Rs 541.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 475.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.541.91475.506.6011.3026.6242.690.3617.6734.5511.39

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