DCW standalone net profit rises 203.34% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 13.97% to Rs 541.91 croreNet profit of DCW rose 203.34% to Rs 34.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.97% to Rs 541.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 475.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales541.91475.50 14 OPM %6.6011.30 -PBDT26.6242.69 -38 PBT0.3617.67 -98 NP34.5511.39 203
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 5:50 PM IST