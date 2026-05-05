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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DCW standalone net profit rises 60.57% in the March 2026 quarter

DCW standalone net profit rises 60.57% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 05 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 13.23% to Rs 609.06 crore

Net profit of DCW rose 60.57% to Rs 18.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.23% to Rs 609.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 537.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.19% to Rs 48.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.16% to Rs 2143.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2000.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales609.06537.91 13 2143.592000.34 7 OPM %10.6010.36 -10.349.66 - PBDT54.7945.86 19 178.44149.08 20 PBT28.3720.62 38 74.6149.15 52 NP18.0811.26 61 48.1730.07 60

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First Published: May 05 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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