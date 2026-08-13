DCX Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.66 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 53.58% to Rs 103.13 crore

Net loss of DCX Systems reported to Rs 8.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 53.58% to Rs 103.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 222.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.103.13222.16-10.420.51-2.8114.16-6.4910.63-8.664.06

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