DDev Plastiks Industries standalone net profit rises 22.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 28.63% to Rs 989.45 crore

Net profit of DDev Plastiks Industries rose 22.32% to Rs 63.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 52.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 28.63% to Rs 989.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 769.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.989.45769.229.229.4889.8373.8885.0469.7563.7952.15

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