Debock Industries standalone net profit declines 96.98% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:36 AM IST
Sales decline 51.05% to Rs 23.09 crore
Net profit of Debock Industries declined 96.98% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 51.05% to Rs 23.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 47.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales23.0947.17 -51 OPM %2.4330.68 -PBDT0.5614.32 -96 PBT0.4414.19 -97 NP0.3210.61 -97
First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

