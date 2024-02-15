Debock Industries standalone net profit declines 96.98% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 51.05% to Rs 23.09 crore

Net profit of Debock Industries declined 96.98% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 10.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 51.05% to Rs 23.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 47.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.23.0947.172.4330.680.5614.320.4414.190.3210.61