Wednesday, July 01, 2026 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Debt serviceability of corporate sector continues to improve, RBI notes in FSR report

Debt serviceability of corporate sector continues to improve, RBI notes in FSR report

Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Debt serviceability of corporate sector, as measured by the interest coverage ratio (ICR), a key indicator of corporate sector vulnerability, has continued to improve, RBI noted in its financial stability report. Supported by a stronger sequential increase in gross profits relative to interest expenses, the ICR rose to 6.5 in Q4:2025-26. However, at the aggregate level, the share of vulnerable firms (ICR < 1) increased during the quarter while the debt service ratio remained below the long-term average. Strong balance sheets of the non-financial corporate sector, along with those of financial institutions, have been a key pillar of domestic financial stability, the report noted. The private non-financial corporate sector maintained robust performance in Q4:202526, supported by higher sales growth and stable operating margins.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Waterways Leisure Tourism slips on debut

Waterways Leisure Tourism slips on debut

Adani Green commissions 150 MW renewable energy project and 185 MWh BESS project

Adani Green commissions 150 MW renewable energy project and 185 MWh BESS project

Ola Electric registers 43,719 vehicles in Q1 FY26

Ola Electric registers 43,719 vehicles in Q1 FY26

Va Tech Wabag secures Donauinsel water works expansion project in Vienna

Va Tech Wabag secures Donauinsel water works expansion project in Vienna

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 3,249 trucks and buses (CV>3.5T) in June'26

Mahindra & Mahindra sells 3,249 trucks and buses (CV>3.5T) in June'26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGST Credit ChallengeSensex Outlook for July 2026Nifty Outlook for July 2026Who is Rajiv KumarKPIT Tech Share PriceFIFA World Cup 2026 MatchesWho is Puneet SharmaGold SIlver ETF Falling