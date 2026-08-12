Deccan Cements reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.84 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.68% to Rs 219.34 crore

Net loss of Deccan Cements reported to Rs 2.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 15.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 45.68% to Rs 219.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 150.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.219.34150.567.6818.528.3027.15-7.2220.46-2.8415.35

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