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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deccan Gold Mines announces encouraging drill results from Logrosan Tungsten Project

Deccan Gold Mines announces encouraging drill results from Logrosan Tungsten Project

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

Deccan Gold Mines announced encouraging drill results from the Logrosan Tungsten Project in Spain, with every completed drill hole intersecting potentially economic tungsten or tungsten-tin mineralisation at the Dehesa target.

The latest drilling campaign has completed seven diamond drill holes covering nearly 3,000 metres, with laboratory assays confirming high-grade tungsten mineralisation across multiple intersections. Highlights include 1.21% WOat 535 metres in drill hole LDD017 and 0.88% WOat 470 metres in drill hole LDD016, while the widest mineralised interval returned 7.5 metres grading 0.29% WO Additional assay results are expected in the coming weeks as the exploration programme continues.

Importantly, the results indicate that tungsten mineralisation extends well beyond isolated veins into a broad hydrothermal system with the potential to continue over an approximately 3-kilometre trend. Geological interpretation suggests the mineralisation represents the upper portion of a much larger tungsten-tin system that may strengthen at depth, reinforcing the long-term exploration potential of the project.

 

The Logrosan Project forms part of Deccan Gold's strategic investment in Spain following the Company's definitive earn-in agreement to progressively acquire a majority interest in Logrosan Minera S.L., which holds a portfolio of highly prospective tungsten, tin, rare earth element, and gold assets within one of Europe's most mineral-rich belts.

The Company will continue drilling at the Dehesa target while progressing exploration at the Las Brujas and Logrosan North targets later this year, as part of its strategy to unlock the broader district-scale potential of the Logrosan Project.

The Logrosan Project is located within Spain's highly prospective Iberian metallogenic belt and comprises the 37 kmLogrosan licence and the 40 kmMaria licence, with an additional licence application covering 30 km The project is prospective for tungsten, tin, rare earth elements, niobium, tantalum and gold, positioning it as a significant multi-commodity critical minerals opportunity in Europe

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 2:50 PM IST