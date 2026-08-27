Deccan Gold Mines' investment in Altyn Tor Gold Project reaches production stage

Deccan Gold Mines announced that the Altyn Tor Gold Project, operated through its Kyrgyz subsidiary Avelum Partner LLC, has been included in the national inauguration programme of the Kyrgyz Republic scheduled for 11 September 2026, as part of the country's Independence Day celebrations.

The inclusion of Altyn Tor in the national programme marks a significant milestone for Deccan Gold and its growing international mining portfolio. The project has progressed from exploration and development to production, and the Company believes it represents the first investment by an Indian company in the gold mining sector of the Kyrgyz Republic to reach the production stage.

For Deccan Gold, the milestone comes as the Company advances its broader strategy of building a diversified, production-oriented portfolio of gold and critical mineral assets across India and international markets. Altyn Tor represents the Company's ability to identify and develop mineral opportunities beyond India while building long-term partnerships and creating value across jurisdictions.