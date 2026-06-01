Deccan Health Care consolidated net profit rises 175.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 1.11% to Rs 20.98 croreNet profit of Deccan Health Care rose 175.00% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.11% to Rs 20.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 114.66% to Rs 2.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.11% to Rs 81.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales20.9820.75 1 81.9075.06 9 OPM %4.242.94 -6.214.20 - PBDT0.750.59 27 4.733.08 54 PBT0.370.23 61 3.271.63 101 NP0.330.12 175 2.491.16 115
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:15 AM IST