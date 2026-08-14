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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deccan Health Care consolidated net profit rises 20.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Deccan Health Care consolidated net profit rises 20.83% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:11 PM IST

Sales decline 0.32% to Rs 22.07 crore

Net profit of Deccan Health Care rose 20.83% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.32% to Rs 22.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales22.0722.14 0 OPM %4.083.39 -PBDT0.770.74 4 PBT0.390.33 18 NP0.290.24 21

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:11 PM IST