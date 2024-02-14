Decillion Finance standalone net profit declines 10.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 8.70% to Rs 0.25 croreNet profit of Decillion Finance declined 10.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 8.70% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.250.23 9 OPM %56.0069.57 -PBDT0.130.14 -7 PBT0.130.14 -7 NP0.090.10 -10
