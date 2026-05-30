Deco-Mica standalone net profit declines 95.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.96% to Rs 20.21 crore

Net profit of Deco-Mica declined 95.40% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.96% to Rs 20.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.62% to Rs 0.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 9.87% to Rs 68.55 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 76.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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