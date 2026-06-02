Decorous Investment And Trading Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 36.84% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net loss of Decorous Investment And Trading Co reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.84% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 83.33% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.82% to Rs 0.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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