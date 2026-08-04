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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DEE Development Engineers consolidated net profit rises 22.35% in the June 2026 quarter

DEE Development Engineers consolidated net profit rises 22.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 12:18 PM IST

Sales rise 31.60% to Rs 294.46 crore

Net profit of DEE Development Engineers rose 22.35% to Rs 16.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 31.60% to Rs 294.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 223.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales294.46223.76 32 OPM %16.9016.03 -PBDT35.0628.51 23 PBT20.0515.78 27 NP16.1513.20 22

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 12:18 PM IST