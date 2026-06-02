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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dee Development gains after securing contract worth Rs 206.55 from Maharatna PSU firm

Dee Development gains after securing contract worth Rs 206.55 from Maharatna PSU firm

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 11:05 AM IST

Dee Development Engineers added 2.47% to Rs 640 after the company said that it has secured contracts aggregating to Rs 206.55 crore from a public sector Maharatna EPC conglomerate of power sector.

The company has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the manufacture and supply of critical piping assemblies, specifically for the main steam package and hot reheat systems.

The project timeline stipulates the delivery of the first two units within 6 to 12 months of receiving the purchase order (PO), with the remaining two units to be delivered within 12 to 15 months post-PO.

DEE Development Engineers (DDEL) is an engineering company providing specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power industries, process industries, and chemicals through engineering, procurement, and manufacturing services.

 

The company had reported a 11.11% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 28.01 crore, despite a 26.26% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 361.57 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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