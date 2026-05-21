Dee Development Q4 PAT slides 11% YoY to Rs 28 crore

Dee Development Engineers reported a 11.11% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 28.01 crore, despite a 26.26% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 361.57 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 35.60 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 42.30 crore in Q4 FY25. The company reported an exceptional loss of Rs 2.27 crore during the quarter, mainly due to changes in employee benefit obligations arising from the implementation of the new labor codes, resulting in a one-time expense.

Total expenses rose 32.86% YoY to Rs 327.72 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 246.67 crore in Q4 FY25. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 126.72 crore (up 50.02% YoY), employee benefit expenses were Rs 48.52 crore (up 0.95% YoY), and finance costs came in at Rs 15.90 crore (up 34.47% YoY) during the period under review.

DEE Development Engineers (DDEL) is an engineering company providing specialized process piping solutions for industries such as oil and gas, power industries, process industries, and chemicals through engineering, procurement, and manufacturing services.

Shares of Dee Development Engineers rose 2.14% to Rs 485 on the BSE.

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