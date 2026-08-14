Deep Health AI India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.45 crore

Net loss of Deep Health AI India reported to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.450.15-513.33-53.33-2.150.10-2.150.10-2.150.06

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