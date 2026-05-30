Deep Health AI India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.51 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 44.44% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net loss of Deep Health AI India reported to Rs 4.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 44.44% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 28.41% to Rs 1.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 237.30% to Rs 4.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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