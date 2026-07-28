Tuesday, July 28, 2026 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deep Industries consolidated net profit rises 45.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Deep Industries consolidated net profit rises 45.12% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 2:18 PM IST

Sales rise 39.81% to Rs 278.92 crore

Net profit of Deep Industries rose 45.12% to Rs 85.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 58.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.81% to Rs 278.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 199.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales278.92199.50 40 OPM %38.7740.90 -PBDT127.5290.90 40 PBT111.6577.85 43 NP85.3658.82 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Anand Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Anand Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mukta Agriculture reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Mukta Agriculture reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Martin Burn standalone net profit rises 183.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Martin Burn standalone net profit rises 183.53% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit rises 9.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Intrux standalone net profit rises 9.74% in the June 2026 quarter

HLV reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the June 2026 quarter

HLV reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayQ1 Results TodayHUL Q1 PreviewSwiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha ResignsCanara Bank Q1 ResultsMahadev Betting App CaseUpcoming Q1 ResultsBank of Baroda Data Leak