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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deep Industries Q1 PAT jumps 45% YoY to Rs 85 cr

Deep Industries Q1 PAT jumps 45% YoY to Rs 85 cr

Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Deep Industries reported a 45.12% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 85.36 crore on a 39.81% rise in sales to Rs 278.92 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 111.65 crore in Q1 FY27, up 43.42% from Rs 77.85 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

Total expense jumped 41.36% year on year to Rs 190.95 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense was at Rs 20.89 crore (up 17.89% YoY), while other expenses stood at Rs 15.46 crore (up 69.33% YoY) during the period under review.

Deep Industries is a one-stop solution provider in the business of various oil and gas support services.

 

The counter slipped 1.33% to Rs 509.90 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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