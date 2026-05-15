Deep Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 48.72% to Rs 248.71 crore

Net Loss of Deep Industries reported to Rs 14.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 209.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.72% to Rs 248.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 167.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 179.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 90.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 54.60% to Rs 890.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 576.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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