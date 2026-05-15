Deep Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 25.79% to Rs 171.62 croreNet Loss of Deep Industries reported to Rs 49.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 208.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 25.79% to Rs 171.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 136.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 97.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 115.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.22% to Rs 702.96 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 477.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales171.62136.43 26 702.96477.48 47 OPM %37.3836.99 -37.5039.93 - PBDT70.2057.73 22 299.42214.10 40 PBT59.8647.60 26 256.58174.27 47 NP-49.89-208.33 76 97.48-115.43 LP
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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:13 AM IST