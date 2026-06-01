Deep Polymers consolidated net profit rises 607.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.43% to Rs 26.55 crore

Net profit of Deep Polymers rose 607.69% to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.43% to Rs 26.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 23.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.38% to Rs 6.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.56% to Rs 98.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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