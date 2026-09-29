Deepa Jewellers standalone net profit rises 27.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.04% to Rs 431.11 crore

Net profit of Deepa Jewellers rose 27.01% to Rs 26.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.04% to Rs 431.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 310.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.431.11310.068.979.3136.3028.3835.8528.3426.7621.07

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