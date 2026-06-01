Deepak Builders & Engineers India standalone net profit rises 29.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.32% to Rs 236.25 crore

Net profit of Deepak Builders & Engineers India rose 29.55% to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.32% to Rs 236.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 224.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 30.13% to Rs 39.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.73% to Rs 554.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 581.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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