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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

HFCL Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Gravita India Ltd and eClerx Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 September 2026.

HFCL Ltd, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd, Gravita India Ltd and eClerx Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 September 2026.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd tumbled 4.17% to Rs 1358 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 83712 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17130 shares in the past one month.

 

HFCL Ltd lost 3.15% to Rs 219.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd crashed 3.08% to Rs 3183.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

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Gravita India Ltd corrected 3.07% to Rs 1696. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23073 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14916 shares in the past one month.

eClerx Services Ltd shed 3.04% to Rs 1942.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17363 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25828 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 3:04 PM IST