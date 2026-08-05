Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit rises 207.50% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 36.39% to Rs 2577.60 croreNet profit of Deepak Nitrite rose 207.50% to Rs 345.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 112.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 36.39% to Rs 2577.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1889.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2577.601889.88 36 OPM %20.9610.03 -PBDT531.29205.99 158 PBT467.63154.74 202 NP345.02112.20 208
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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:06 AM IST