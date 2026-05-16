Deepak Nitrite consolidated net profit rises 8.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.72% to Rs 2120.33 crore

Net profit of Deepak Nitrite rose 8.56% to Rs 219.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 202.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.72% to Rs 2120.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2179.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.04% to Rs 550.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 697.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.77% to Rs 7887.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8281.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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