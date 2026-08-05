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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deepak Nitrite gains after Q1 PAT more than triples to Rs 345 cr

Deepak Nitrite gains after Q1 PAT more than triples to Rs 345 cr

Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Deepak Nitrite added 2.30% to Rs 1,755 after the company reported a strong set of earnings for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, with consolidated net profit more than tripling on the back of robust revenue growth and margin expansion.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 207.5% year-on-year to Rs 345.02 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 112.20 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations increased 36.39% YoY to Rs 2,577.60 crore, driven by healthy growth across its key business segments. Profit before tax (PBT) soared 202.2% YoY to Rs 467.63 crore during the quarter.

Operating performance also remained strong, with EBITDA rising 45% YoY to Rs 554 crore from Rs 383 crore a year earlier. EBITDA margin expanded to 21% in Q1 FY27 from 19% in the year-ago period, reflecting improved operating efficiency and a favourable product mix.

 

On the segmental front, the Advanced Intermediates business reported 33% YoY growth in revenue to Rs 804 crore, while the Phenolics segment recorded 36% YoY growth to Rs 1,775 crore during the period under review.

The company's revenue mix remained largely domestic, with 85% of revenue generated from the domestic market and the remaining 15% from exports during the quarter.

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Meanwhile, the company's board has approved the appointment of Lohit Shringi as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Advanced Intermediates Business, effective 4 August 2026.

In addition, the board of the companys subsidiary, Deepak Chem Tech (DCTL) has approved a project to manufacture Bisphenol A (BPA) with a capacity of up to 240 KTA. The project includes the development of greenfield infrastructure and related capital expenditure for the manufacturing complex. DCTL's board has approved an investment of approximately Rs 2,500 crore, with the final project cost to be firmed up upon completion of detailed engineering. The project will be funded through an appropriate mix of debt and equity.

Deepak Nitrite is a chemical intermediates company in India with a diversified portfolio of products that cater to multiple industries with varied applications.

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 11:50 AM IST