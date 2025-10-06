Monday, October 06, 2025 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Deepak Nitrite inaugurates state-of-the-art R&D centre at Savli, Vadodara

Deepak Nitrite inaugurates state-of-the-art R&D centre at Savli, Vadodara

Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Deepak Nitrite inaugurated its state-of-the art Deepak Research & Development Centre (DRDC) at Savli, Vadodara. It is a sprawling 5-acre campus envisioned to be a world-class innovation centre. Fitted with cutting-edge facilities, the centre will provide impetus to Deepak Group's R&D and innovation processes, driving development of new products and technologies. Building on the remarkable legacy and patented breakthroughs achieved by its previous facility, this next-generation hub is poised to accelerate the company's pioneering work and cement its position at the forefront of scientific advancement.

The Centre is meticulously designed to house necessary expertise and resources, supported by advanced laboratories, comprehensive analytical facilities, engineering unit, piloting unit and polymer unit. The facility is equipped for safe handling of various chemicals. It shall feature dedicated unit for pressure reactors set up, ensuring controlled and safe operations. DRDC will use renewable solar energy to power most of its operations.

 

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

