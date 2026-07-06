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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Defrail Technologies wins its maiden order from TEK Automotive Malaysia

Defrail Technologies wins its maiden order from TEK Automotive Malaysia

Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

Defrail Technologies has successfully completed the vendor registration process and has been approved as a registered vendor of TEK Automotive Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., Malaysia, a reputed manufacturer and supplier in the automotive industry.

Consequent to the successful vendor registration, the Company has also received its first purchase order from TEK Automotive Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. for the supply of automotive rubber hose products.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 7:51 PM IST

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