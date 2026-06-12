Friday, June 12, 2026 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delhi Safe Deposit Company standalone net profit declines 95.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Delhi Safe Deposit Company standalone net profit declines 95.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales decline 1.82% to Rs 2.16 crore

Net profit of Delhi Safe Deposit Company declined 95.74% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.82% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.77% to Rs 2.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.58% to Rs 8.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.162.20 -2 8.918.52 5 OPM %5.5649.55 -40.1836.03 - PBDT0.121.09 -89 3.583.07 17 PBT0.121.09 -89 3.583.07 17 NP0.040.94 -96 2.682.51 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rampur Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rampur Fertilizers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ganodaya Finlease reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.26 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Ganodaya Finlease reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.26 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rakan Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rakan Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

SNS Properties & Leasing standalone net profit declines 76.19% in the March 2026 quarter

SNS Properties & Leasing standalone net profit declines 76.19% in the March 2026 quarter

India's consumer price inflation comes in at 3.93% in May

India's consumer price inflation comes in at 3.93% in May

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayF&O Strategy TodayJaspal Rana Death NewsGold and Silver Rate TodayUpcoming Dividend StocksSpaceX IPOFIFA World Cup 2026 Begins TodayNeet UG 2026 Re-ExamCrude Oil Outlook