Delhi Safe Deposit Company standalone net profit declines 95.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.82% to Rs 2.16 crore

Net profit of Delhi Safe Deposit Company declined 95.74% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.82% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.77% to Rs 2.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.58% to Rs 8.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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