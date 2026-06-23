Delhivery and Bajaj Auto partner for modernization of urban logistics
To deploy 200 Bajaj RIKI eCarts across its last-mile delivery network
Delhivery and Bajaj Auto announced an agreement to deploy 200 Bajaj RIKI eCarts, across its last-mile delivery network, extending electrification to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. This deployment is the first phase of the partnership, with phase 2 planned for 2026 - 2027, totaling approximately 1500 Bajaj electric three-wheelers (L3 & L5). The official flag-off took place today at Bajaj Auto, in Akurdi, Pune.
The collaboration represents a significant step forward in the modernization of urban logistics, combining Bajaj Autoʼs proven expertise in electric mobility; with Delhiveryʼs tech-led operational scale. Designed for demanding last-mile operations, the Bajaj RIKI eCart delivers the reliability, durability and up time that fleet operators require to keep businesses moving.
Equipped with an efficient Electric Powertrain, a 2 speed automatic transmission and low maintenance costs, the Bajaj Riki C4005 (eCart) significantly reduces operating costs per kilometer while providing excellent load-ability. When combined with Delhiveryʼs automated route optimization, delivery partners can complete more drop-offs per trip. This operational efficiency translates directly into a sustainable, reliable increase in daily take-home earnings for last-mile delivery partners.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 3:51 PM IST