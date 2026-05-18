Delhivery consolidated net profit declines 0.22% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.04% to Rs 2850.00 crore

Net profit of Delhivery declined 0.22% to Rs 72.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.04% to Rs 2850.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2191.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.82% to Rs 152.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 162.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.65% to Rs 10508.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8931.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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