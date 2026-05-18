Delhivery consolidated net profit declines 0.22% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 30.04% to Rs 2850.00 croreNet profit of Delhivery declined 0.22% to Rs 72.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.04% to Rs 2850.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2191.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.82% to Rs 152.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 162.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.65% to Rs 10508.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8931.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2850.002191.57 30 10508.318931.90 18 OPM %7.525.43 -6.094.21 - PBDT249.07214.21 16 861.72697.17 24 PBT65.7971.72 -8 166.28162.26 2 NP72.4072.56 0 152.68162.11 -6
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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:04 AM IST