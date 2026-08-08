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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delhivery consolidated net profit declines 64.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Delhivery consolidated net profit declines 64.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 27.76% to Rs 2930.73 crore

Net profit of Delhivery declined 64.95% to Rs 31.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.76% to Rs 2930.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2294.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2930.732294.00 28 OPM %4.756.16 -PBDT219.48237.14 -7 PBT30.2589.68 -66 NP31.9191.05 -65

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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 5:52 PM IST