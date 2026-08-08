Delhivery consolidated net profit declines 64.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 27.76% to Rs 2930.73 crore

Net profit of Delhivery declined 64.95% to Rs 31.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 91.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 27.76% to Rs 2930.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2294.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2930.732294.004.756.16219.48237.1430.2589.6831.9191.05

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