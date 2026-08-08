Delhivery elevates Vani Venkatesh as Deputy CEO
Delhivery announced the elevation of Vani Venkatesh to the role of Deputy CEO effective immediately. Venkatesh joined Delhivery in Feb 2025 as Chief Business Officer and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), taking charge of revenue functions. She will now lead Revenue functions, Marketing and Customer Experience and will work closely with Delhivery's Operations teams as part of her expanded role.
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First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 8:04 PM IST