Delhivery gains as foreign brokerage raises target price to Rs 610, retains 'Buy'

Delhivery rose 2.22% to Rs 512.95 after foreign brokerage reiterated its 'Buy' rating on the stock and raised its target price to Rs 610 from Rs 560.

The revised target price implies a potential upside of about 19% from the current market price.

The brokerage expects express parcel volumes to remain robust and said there has been no material change in e-commerce platform Meesho's plans to expand in-house logistics operations. This eases concerns over potential business loss for third-party logistics providers.

The broker also expects the company's part-truckload (PTL) business to sustain its growth momentum, while the supply chain services (SCS) segment is likely to accelerate, although it expects some near-term margin pressure.

Delhivery is India's largest fully-integrated logistics services provider. With its nationwide network covering over 18,850 pin codes, the company provides a wide range of logistics services such as express parcel transportation, PTL freight, TL (Truckload) freight, cross-border, supply chain, and technology services.

The logistics company reported a marginal 0.22% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 72.39 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 72.55 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 30.04% YoY to Rs 2,849.99 crore.

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