Delhivery rises after Q1 revenue grows 28% YoY

Delhivery rose 1.77% to Rs 479.45 after reporting its financial performance for the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

On a consolidated basis, reported net profit declined 64.95% YoY and 55% QoQ to Rs 32 crore in Q1 FY27. Adjusted PAT stood at Rs 62 crore before accounting for Ecom integration costs.

Revenue from services rose 27.8% YoY and 2.8% QoQ to Rs 2,931 crore during the quarter.

Profit before exceptional items, share of profit/loss of associate and tax stood at Rs 33 crore in Q1 FY27, down 66.0% YoY and 41.1% QoQ.

EBITDA stood at Rs 156 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 5.3% in Q1 FY27.

On the cost front, total expenses increased 29.4% YoY and 5.6% QoQ to Rs 3,012 crore. Total freight, handling and servicing costs increased 31.4% YoY to Rs 2,152 crore. Employee benefit expenses rose 22.8% YoY to Rs 429 crore. Other expenses increased 33.5% YoY to Rs 207 crore. Finance costs remained flat YoY at Rs 34 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses increased 28.6% YoY to Rs 189 crore.

Express parcel volumes rose 55% YoY to 322 million shipments in Q1 FY27. Part Truck Load volumes increased 18% YoY to 542,000 tonnes.

Delhivery's cash balance stood at Rs 4,677 crore at the end of Q1 FY27.

Delhivery launched SmartNDR, an AI-powered service aimed at helping e-commerce brands reduce return-to-origin rates and improve delivery outcomes. It also commissioned an Automated Storage and Retrieval System at client warehouses and launched Delhivery Maps, an AI-native mapping suite for enterprises and developers.

The company established Vishram, a nationwide network of more than 1,000 rest stops for delivery personnel, and introduced Abhayam, a welfare programme offering insurance protection, income support, scholarships and other financial assistance to frontline workers.

Separately, Delhivery elevated Vani Venkatesh to Deputy CEO, effective immediately. Venkatesh, who joined the company in February 2025 as Chief Business Officer and KMP, will oversee revenue functions, marketing and customer experience, while working closely with the operations teams. The company also said COO and KMP Ajith Pai will step down effective close of business hours on 15 September 2026 after transitioning his responsibilities to the new executive operations leadership. Delhivery said the leadership changes are part of its efforts to strengthen its executive team and develop leaders across multiple functions.

Delhivery is India's largest logistics services provider. The company is a leading provider of logistics services including e-commerce and express parcel transportation, part truck-load (PTL) freight, full-truckload (FTL) freight, warehousing and supply chain solutions, international freight, intra-city on demand logistics, data solutioning and software as a service including warehouse management and transportation management systems to over 54,000 clients.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News