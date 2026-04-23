Delta Corp consolidated net profit declines 90.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 11.72% to Rs 161.25 croreNet profit of Delta Corp declined 90.00% to Rs 16.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.72% to Rs 161.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 182.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 65.75% to Rs 85.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 248.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.64% to Rs 688.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 729.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales161.25182.65 -12 688.46729.63 -6 OPM %17.1922.21 -18.9725.56 - PBDT40.0353.47 -25 166.41238.04 -30 PBT27.2240.69 -33 119.53188.26 -37 NP16.45164.56 -90 85.29248.99 -66
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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 9:16 AM IST