Delta Corp slides after Q4 PAT tanks 90% YoY to Rs 16 cr

Delta Corp declined 4.05% to Rs 65.13 after the company's consolidated net profit tanked 90% to Rs 16.45 crore on a 11.72% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 161.25 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The company reported profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 25.79 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 42.66 crore in the same period last year. The firm reported an exceptional loss of Rs 5.51 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses declined 3.16% to Rs 149.19 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 154.06 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 13.23 crore (down 13.81% YoY), employee benefit expenses were at Rs 45.07 crore (up 17.43% YoY), and license fees & registration charges stood at Rs 27.71 crore (down 8.82% YoY) during the period under review.

On the segmental front, revenue from the casino gaming division declined 10.76% YoY to Rs 148.48 crore in Q4 FY26, while revenue from the hospitality division fell 20.75% YoY to Rs 13.25 crore during the quarter.

On a full-year basis, the companys consolidated net profit tanked 73.13% to Rs 85.29 crore on a 5.64% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 688.46 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share (50%). The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of shareholder approval at the ensuing AGM.

Delta Corp is the only listed company engaged in the casino (live, electronic, and online) gaming industry in India. The company is engaged in diversified segments like casino gaming, online gaming, hospitality, and real estate.